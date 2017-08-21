South Africa

KZN education department to conduct race probe at Durban school

21 August 2017 - 09:06 By Jeff Wicks
After days of protest, calm has been restored at the George Campbell School of Technology in Durban. File photo.
After days of protest, calm has been restored at the George Campbell School of Technology in Durban. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

Calm was restored at the George Campbell School of Technology in Durban on Monday morning after days of protest action linked to racial tensions.

Learners barricaded entrances to the school last week in response to what they described as systemic racism at the institution.

Student leaders alleged that teachers had regularly called black learners monkeys and other offensive terms. Following a meeting with the Department of Education on Sunday‚ protest leaders told TimesLIVE that teaching and learning would resume.

"We met with the department and they have agreed to suspend the teachers who transgressed‚" said one of the pupils‚ who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Department spokesman Sihle Mlotshwa said the engagement with the protesting students had been fruitful and that normality had been restored.

"A teacher who is alleged to have called some learners monkeys has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation. Another member of staff‚ who is alleged to have assaulted a learner‚ has also be suspended pending the outcome of an investigation‚" Mlotshwa said. He said that officials would conduct an extensive probe into race relations at the school‚ and refer all allegations to the South African Human Rights Commission.

READ MORE:

Pupils protest over race slurs at Durban school

No one allowed to leave or enter Durban school
News
3 days ago

Race tensions boil over at Durban school over alleged ‘monkey’ slur

Pupils at a Durban school on Thursday blocked the entrances and exits to the grounds amid accusations of systemic racism and that they were called ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. South Africa goes to sea to collect environmental data Sci-Tech
  2. Pretoria residents protest against messy sewage South Africa
  3. Man forced to sit in urine on flight to Cape Town World
  4. Minibus involved in deadly crash was not a taxi - Santaco South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
Barcelona terrorist attack: Police hunt driver who killed at least 13 people
X