LISTEN | Light from darkness: how we unveiled the #GuptaEmails story

Journalists must know when they leave journalism school that the most important part of their job will be to “bring into light that which is in the dark”.

Wa Afrika recounts the numerous death threats made against him over the years – and jokes that if the threats diminish in number, he knows he's not working hard enough.

But in all seriousness, the risks taken by investigative journalist can be life-changing in devastating ways. Those whose corrupt practices have been uncovered do not take the intrusion lightly.

Wa Afrika says the best weapon to bring to a fight with a lion is a knife – the closer you get, the braver you have to be. A gun isn’t for close-quarters combat.