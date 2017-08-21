South Africa

LISTEN | Light from darkness: how we unveiled the #GuptaEmails story

In the third episode of our Stolen podcast, we talk about what it takes to be an investigative journalist and why it’s better to have a knife in a fight with a lion

21 August 2017 - 08:13 By Scott Peter Smith
Atul Gupta
Atul Gupta

In the movies, investigative journalists are often portrayed in a glamorous light. It is, in fact, a hard job with long hours working in tough conditions with risks to a journalist's personal safety, family and home.

In the third episode of Stolen, our podcast taking you behind the scenes as our journalists work the #GuptaEmails story, we talk to senior investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika and deputy Sunday Times editor Sthembiso Msomi.

Msomi feels investigative journalism remains a crucial element of reporting.


All the reports in one place
Browse the full collection of our journalists' investigative reports into the leaked Gupta emails

Journalists must know when they leave journalism school that the most important part of their job will be to “bring into light that which is in the dark”.

Wa Afrika recounts the numerous death threats made against him over the years – and jokes that if the threats diminish in number, he knows he's not working hard enough.

But in all seriousness, the risks taken by investigative journalist can be life-changing in devastating ways. Those whose corrupt practices have been uncovered do not take the intrusion lightly.

Wa Afrika says the best weapon to bring to a fight with a lion is a knife – the closer you get, the braver you have to be. A gun isn’t for close-quarters combat.

Listen from the start

Episode 1: In the first episode of Stolen, The Times editor Andrew Trench and deputy Sunday Times editor Sthembiso Msomi explained some of the initial steps they took to verify the emails and decide on a strategy to deal with such a mass of information.

Episode 2: In the second episode of Stolen, our journalists share their concerns and fears that despite all their hard work to uncover proof of political influence, tax evasion and corruption, those who have been implicated might still get away with it.

Anchor: Jonathan Ancer

Produced and edited by Scott Peter Smith.

Brought to you by MultimediaLIVE.

READ MORE

#GuptaEmails: The mystery of the great Dubai gathering

What would a president's son, three businessmen with billions in the bank and an eye on state resources, two premier's sons and a host of other ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Oakbay pledges to spend Gordhan court costs on needy students

The Gupta linked Oakbay says underprivileged university students in South Africa will be the beneficiaries of legal costs due to be paid to it by the ...
Politics
2 days ago

ANC trashes Constitution in hunt for dissident MPs

On top of a congested succession battle‚ factional wars and downplaying accusations of a hit-and-run state capture operation by the Guptas‚ a messy ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Terse Gigaba response on Guptas' Oakbay judgment

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Friday issued a two line comment on the High Court dismissal of former minister Pravin Gordhan’s application ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. South Africa goes to sea to collect environmental data Sci-Tech
  2. Pretoria residents protest against messy sewage South Africa
  3. Man forced to sit in urine on flight to Cape Town World
  4. Minibus involved in deadly crash was not a taxi - Santaco South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
Barcelona terrorist attack: Police hunt driver who killed at least 13 people

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA: ANC goes feral and brings ‘Lord of the Flies’ to life Ideas
  2. Bell Pottinger to face the music for exploiting racial tension in SA South Africa
  3. Gupta firms sue Bank of Baroda to try stop account closure Business
  4. #GuptaEmails lead to corruption charges against Pamensky South Africa
  5. JUSTICE MALALA: The last kicks of a dying beast Ideas
X