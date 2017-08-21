MEC vows to 'crush' gangsterism at school

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana says gangster-like behaviour will not be tolerated at a school where pupils attacked each other in a knife fight that went viral.

Jarring video footage of the brawl showed pupils attacking each other as mobs of screaming children crowded around at Richard’s Bay Secondary school.

Speaking to pupils at the school on Monday he said: "We understand that some learners have grouped themselves‚ whether you call it gangsterism or not‚ we are not going to allow that.

"We will crush those who think that we will stand idly by while they take control of this school‚” he added.