South Africa

Minibus involved in deadly crash was not a taxi - Santaco

21 August 2017 - 10:45 By Timeslive
At least 18 people have dired after a taxi crash Mzunduzi Valley in Pietermaritzburg‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Sunday.20 August 2017.
At least 18 people have dired after a taxi crash Mzunduzi Valley in Pietermaritzburg‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Sunday.20 August 2017.
Image: Supplied

"SANTACO wish to state that the minibus that was involved in an accident that took place in KwaXimba (Ward 1) in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday where 18 people died‚ is not an official taxi‚" the organisation said in a statement.

"After investigation lead by SANTACO KwaZulu-Natal‚ SANTACO can confirm that the vehicle in question does not belong to any of the associations in KwaZulu-Natal. It is a privately owned vehicle that is used for special hire only. This information has also been verified by the Ward 1 Councillor Mkhize."

Santaco said its KwaZulu-Natal arm had informed Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda of its findings.

"The loss of lives witnessed is however painfully regrettable. SANTACO expresses its deepest condolences to the families affected‚" the association said.

READ MORE

26 people crammed into deadly 16-seater Pietermaritzburg taxi

A taxi that plunged down an embankment in Msunduzi near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal‚ spitting out its passengers‚ leaving 18 of them dead‚ was ...
News
4 hours ago

Community members tried to save taxi crash victims

Members of the Msunduzi Valley community near Pietermaritzburg rushed to the scene of a horrific accident that claimed 18 lives on Sunday morning in ...
News
21 hours ago

18 dead as passengers flung from taxi in horror Pietermaritzburg crash

At least 18 people are dead following a taxi crash in Mzunduzi Valley in Pietermaritzburg‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Sunday.
News
23 hours ago

15 dead in Pietermaritzburg bus crash

Emergency services have confirmed that at least 15 people died in a horror bus crash near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. South Africa goes to sea to collect environmental data Sci-Tech
  2. Pretoria residents protest against messy sewage South Africa
  3. Man forced to sit in urine on flight to Cape Town World
  4. Minibus involved in deadly crash was not a taxi - Santaco South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
Barcelona terrorist attack: Police hunt driver who killed at least 13 people
X