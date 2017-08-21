Minibus involved in deadly crash was not a taxi - Santaco

"SANTACO wish to state that the minibus that was involved in an accident that took place in KwaXimba (Ward 1) in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday where 18 people died‚ is not an official taxi‚" the organisation said in a statement.

"After investigation lead by SANTACO KwaZulu-Natal‚ SANTACO can confirm that the vehicle in question does not belong to any of the associations in KwaZulu-Natal. It is a privately owned vehicle that is used for special hire only. This information has also been verified by the Ward 1 Councillor Mkhize."

Santaco said its KwaZulu-Natal arm had informed Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda of its findings.

"The loss of lives witnessed is however painfully regrettable. SANTACO expresses its deepest condolences to the families affected‚" the association said.