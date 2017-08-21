Need for speed: Will ‘Robot Races’ keep illegal drag racers off Cape Town’s streets?

The City of Cape Town has already allocated R400‚000 to a weekly “Robot Races” event aimed at curbing illegal drag racing on public roads.

Now mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith wants another R200‚000 for the event.

Smith says trying to catch illegal racers on the road only leads to a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between racers and law enforcement.

“I think the more enforcement we do‚ the more we tempt the drag racers‚” says Smith. “It’s a need for speed‚ and they need the police to participate for the game to be on.”

Robot Races is a legal racing event held every Wednesday night at Killarney Raceway. Participants pay an entrance fee‚ wear a helmet and race against each other over 400m.