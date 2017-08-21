Nursing students halt lectures at Fort Hare campus

The academic programme at the University of Fort Hare’s East London campus has come to a standstill amid a protest by nursing students.

About 300 nursing students were demonstrating outside the campus.

They are demanding the removal of an official from the university‚ over a row involving the deregistration of some students.

At least three students have been served with notice of intended suspension since the class boycott started three weeks ago.

