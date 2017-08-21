South Africa

Nursing students halt lectures at Fort Hare campus

21 August 2017 - 11:55 By Sino Majangaza
University of Fort Hare. File photo
University of Fort Hare. File photo
Image: Rod Bally

The academic programme at the University of Fort Hare’s East London campus has come to a standstill amid a protest by nursing students.

About 300 nursing students were demonstrating outside the campus.

They are demanding the removal of an official from the university‚ over a row involving the deregistration of some students.

At least three students have been served with notice of intended suspension since the class boycott started three weeks ago.

- DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

Pretoria residents protest against messy sewage

Protesters locked down parts of Mabopane‚ Soshanguve and Winterveld north of Pretoria on Monday morning as part of a service delivery protest. They ...
News
5 hours ago

Journalists stage walkout after delay in Dlamini's arrival for breakfast meeting

A dozen journalists staged a walkout ahead of a breakfast briefing with Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini in Polokwane on Thursday.
Politics
4 days ago

Aggrieved e-toll workers take protest to transport minister's office

Workers marched on the office of the transport minister on Thursday‚ demanding intervention into “rampant abuse of power” by e-toll management.
News
4 days ago

KZN education department to conduct race probe at Durban school

Calm was restored at the George Campbell School of Technology in Durban on Monday morning after days of protest action linked to racial tensions.
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Councillor tells of human ears in a pot in ‘cannibal’ case South Africa
  2. Need for speed: Will ‘Robot Races’ keep illegal drag racers off Cape Town’s ... South Africa
  3. Police chief rescinds appointment of acting crime intelligence chief South Africa
  4. Drunk taxi drivers a major concern for City of Cape Town South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Need for speed: Will ‘Robot Races’ keep illegal drag racers off Cape Town's ...
Hugh Masekela talks about directing ‘Gone Native’ musical
X