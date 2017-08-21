Nursing students halt lectures at Fort Hare campus
21 August 2017 - 11:55
The academic programme at the University of Fort Hare’s East London campus has come to a standstill amid a protest by nursing students.
About 300 nursing students were demonstrating outside the campus.
They are demanding the removal of an official from the university‚ over a row involving the deregistration of some students.
At least three students have been served with notice of intended suspension since the class boycott started three weeks ago.
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP