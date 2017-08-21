Only 4 in 10 people of working age have a job in South Africa - and if you are under-qualified‚ your chances of earning a salary are not good.

A dramatic increase in the number of unemployed people is quantified in the 2017 South Africa Survey‚ published by the Institute Of Race Relations on Monday‚ based on Stats SA data.

IRR employment analyst‚ Gabriela Mackay‚ said: “Just 43.3% of South Africans of working age are employed. The figure is lowest for black South Africans‚ who demonstrate a labour market absorption rate of just 40.4%. These figures are low‚ especially when compared to many similar economies." The labour market absorption rate measures the proportion of people of working age who are employed.

The IRR found that South Africa’s absorption rate depends largely on a person’s level of education.

The absorption rate for people with a tertiary education is 75.6%‚ while that for people with matric as their highest level of education is 50.3%.