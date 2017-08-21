Protesters locked down parts of Mabopane‚ Soshanguve and Winterveld north of Pretoria on Monday morning as part of a service delivery protest. They blocked streets with rocks and burning tyres.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) and MAWIGA (Mabopane‚ Winterveld and Garankuwa) Concerned Group are marching to Tshwane House in the Pretoria CBD on Monday morning.

Sanco secretary Phillip Letlape condemned those who blocked the roads and said they were “isolated incidents”.

“If someone wants to go to work‚ we will leave them. If someone wants to join the march‚ the buses are there.”

Marchers were bused to the Pretoria CBD‚ where they gathered at 10am at the old Putco bus depot in Marabastad before heading to Tshwane House at the corner of Madiba and Lilian Ngoyi Streets.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the march had received the necessary approval.

Sanco and MAWIGA are unhappy about blocked sewage pipes‚ leading to waste spilling onto the streets in Mabopane‚ Soshanguve and Winterveld.

Letlape said the contract of the City of Tshwane with the previous service provider had ended in July. The city is currently searching for a new contractor‚ but had allegedly failed to make temporary arrangements.

Other issues include the metro’s new one bill system‚ which combines their water and electricity bills. Letlape alleges the metro has not informed residents of the decision.

“We want the city to come to us and explain to us how it works.”

Their third issue is broken street lights. Letlape said street lights are rarely repaired.

“There is crime now due to this darkness.”

This is a developing story.