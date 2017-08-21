Over 70‚000 parents have not confirmed their children's admission to government schools for next year‚ the Gauteng Department of Education disclosed on Monday.

The department appealed to parents who have received offers of placement to respond immediately.

"About 71‚275 parents have not yet responded to offers of placement‚ which may result in these parents forfeiting their spot in the queue‚" it said in a statement. "In addition‚ the lack of response is causing serious delays on the system."

Since the placement period started three weeks ago‚ 117‚081 learners have been placed - 65‚595 in Grade 1 and 51‚486 in Grade 8‚ the department said.

The placement of learners at schools will close on 20 October 2017.

In total‚ the department received 285‚834 applications.

"Parents should be rest assured that Districts are currently in the process of placing learners who were not placed by schools. The Department is working round the clock to finalise placement of unplaced learners by 20 October 2017‚" the statement read. The department advised parents "to accept the offers of placement given‚ because if they do not‚ they stand to lose that space".