Henri van Breda is running out of funds to defend himself against the state.

This is according to Piet Botha‚ his defence counsel‚ who showed deep frustration in the High Court in the Western Cape on Monday as a postponement – to September 11 – was granted.

Everyone's been waiting for the blood spatter expert – the final witness in the state's evidence against Van Breda who stands accused of murdering three family members with an axe.

However‚ tensions ran high on Monday as the expert‚ Captain Marius Joubert‚ who also testified in the Oscar Pistorius case‚ called in sick for the second week in a row.

On Monday last week‚ Van Breda's defence counsel Piet Botha expressed his frustration that Joubert had called in sick and that the rest of that Monday was therefore a waste of time and money.