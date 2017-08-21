South Africa

Van Breda running out of funds

21 August 2017 - 12:28 By Tanya Farber
Henri Van Breda sits in the Cape Town High Court dock. File photo.
Henri Van Breda sits in the Cape Town High Court dock. File photo.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Henri van Breda is running out of funds to defend himself against the state.

This is according to Piet Botha‚ his defence counsel‚ who showed deep frustration in the High Court in the Western Cape on Monday as a postponement – to September 11 – was granted.

Everyone's been waiting for the blood spatter expert – the final witness in the state's evidence against Van Breda who stands accused of murdering three family members with an axe.

However‚ tensions ran high on Monday as the expert‚ Captain Marius Joubert‚ who also testified in the Oscar Pistorius case‚ called in sick for the second week in a row.

On Monday last week‚ Van Breda's defence counsel Piet Botha expressed his frustration that Joubert had called in sick and that the rest of that Monday was therefore a waste of time and money.

Van Breda investigating officer gets only 45 minutes of fame

He was meant to be the star of the show‚ the main attraction who would finally take the public to the coalface of the Van Breda triple-axe murder ...
News
5 days ago

State prosecutor Susan Galloway‚ however‚ managed to secure three other witnesses who could testify while Joubert would be off for the week.

First chief DNA analyst from the SAPS‚ Lieutenant Colonel Sharlene Otto‚ testified in what turned out to be a gruelling face-off between her and the defence. Then‚ Warrant Officer Lorraine Nel testified‚ describing how the forensic team had adhered to the Standard Operating Procedures.

Under cross-examination‚ she did concede that one swab within an evidence bag had not been sealed properly.

Finally‚ investigating officer Sergeant Marlon Appollis testified in a much-anticipated court session which‚ to the surprise of those present‚ turned out to last all of 40 minutes.

On Monday‚ when it came to light that Joubert had been booked off for yet another week‚ Galloway said that it was in the interests of justice to postpone the case until he could appear.

“I have spoken to his doctor personally this morning and he confirmed that Joubert is indeed not fit to stand trial and needs another week to recover‚”she said‚ adding that it was a high-profile case.

Van Breda lawyer finds a chink in tests for blood at axe murder house

An unsealed swab guard in the Van Breda triple-axe murder trial could come back to haunt the state’s case.
News
6 days ago

Botha‚ however‚ argued that their own blood spatter expert had already flown to Cape Town from KwaZulu-Natal last week‚ and had now returned this week too for the testimony.

“We cannot recuperate these financial losses‚” Botha told Judge Siraj Desai.

“My client is running out of funds‚ and we also have other matters to attend to. The fact that it is a high-profile case is neither here nor there.”

After an hour's deliberation‚ Desai returned and said: “This court is now placed in an awkward position. It has already run for over 34 days. The witness to be called is the state's last witness. The nature of the illness was indicated in chambers and it is not necessary to make this public.

“The state says it is relevant to their case‚ while the defence strenuously objects to a further postponement in this matter. He has present with him an expert who has flown down from KZN with the purposes of cross-examination. Botha and his junior counsel Matthys Combrink are private practitioners and are therefore prejudiced by this situation.

“The fact that the witness is ill and remains so is no fault of the state. The interests of justice must be considered along with the considerations of a fair trial for accused.”

He said the circumstances were “peculiar” but granted a postponement in favour of the state.

READ MORE:

Blood-spatter expert's illness delays Van Breda trial

A crucial week in the Van Breda triple-axe murder trial was delayed for a day on Monday.
News
7 days ago

DNA evidence heats up Van Breda triple axe-murder trial

The Van Breda triple axe-murder trial has seen emotions flare since it began four months ago. And this week the stakes were unusually high when DNA ...
News
8 days ago

Van Breda's counsel accused of stalling the trial

“Don’t confuse the court with all kinds of calculations. Complicated mathematics does not change the facts‚" said the chief DNA analyst at day 31 of ...
News
10 days ago

DNA analyst grilled for three hours in Van Breda triple-axe murder case

For three hours‚ triple-axe murder accused Henri van Breda's defence counsel looked for a chink in the armor of DNA analysis that could work against ...
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Councillor tells of human ears in a pot in ‘cannibal’ case South Africa
  2. Need for speed: Will ‘Robot Races’ keep illegal drag racers off Cape Town’s ... South Africa
  3. Police chief rescinds appointment of acting crime intelligence chief South Africa
  4. Drunk taxi drivers a major concern for City of Cape Town South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Need for speed: Will ‘Robot Races’ keep illegal drag racers off Cape Town's ...
Hugh Masekela talks about directing ‘Gone Native’ musical
X