World's first penile transplant patient has 'perfect package'

Three years after he performed the world's first penis transplant, the urologist, dubbed "Dr Dick", says his patient has ended up with the perfect package.

Writing in The Lancet, Andre van der Merwe, a professor at the University of Stellenbosch, said: "Penile transplantation restored normal physiological functions in this recipient without major complications in the first 24 months."

Van der Merwe and his team performed the nine-hour operation at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town in December 2014 but announced it only three months later, by which time the recipient had already discovered his new organ was in full working order.

The man's penis had been amputated in 2011, when he was 18, after a botched traditional circumcision led to gangrene.