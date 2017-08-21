Staff at the Gupta-owned ANN7 and The New Age have been told that their jobs are safe following the announcement that Oakbay are pulling out of their media interests.

Management‚ which included family spokesman Gary Naidoo‚ New Age editor Ricky Naidoo and TNA/ANN7 editor-in-chief Moegsien Williams‚ addressed staff at a meeting on Monday following the announcement.

According to staff members‚ who wanted to remain anonymous‚ management could not answer some of the questions employees were asking‚ saying they were still in negotiations and would be in a better position to provide information as soon as that process had been concluded.

Gupta-owned holding company Oakbay Investments announced earlier that it was are pulling out of their media interests‚ selling their shareholding in Infinity Media and TNA for a combined R450m.

The company said Lodidox — owned by Gupta ally Mzwanele Manyi — and management would purchase the companies.