These recently detected outbreaks bring the total number of outbreaks to 16; seven of which were in commercial chickens‚ three outbreaks in wild birds‚ two outbreaks in commercial ostrich‚ three outbreaks in backyard poultry and one outbreak in birds that were kept as a hobby‚” Bomikazi Molapo‚ DAFF spokesperson.

According to Molapo‚ the minister is confident that today’s meeting will address concerns of the industry and the South African public at large.

The outcomes of this meeting will be communicated at a later stage.

Wessel Lemmer‚ senior agricultural economist at Absa said South Africa’s veterinary sector rates amongst the best in the world.

“Unfortunately‚ it happens at a time when the industry is gearing up for increased production and exports after periods of drought and subsequent high poultry feed prices resulted in a shortfall.