Police have confirmed that Major General Pat Mokushane has been removed from his position as acting head of crime intelligence.

Spokesperson Major General Sally de Beer said on Tuesday morning that acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba would oversee the functions of the division.

"This arrangement has already come into effect and will remain in place until further notice‚" she said.

De Beer said Mokushane would be resuming his position of provincial head of protection and security services in the Northern Cape.

News of Mokushane's exit came on Monday following a letter about his removal that had been seen by TimesLIVE. The letter was dated a day after the parliamentary committee on police questioned Mothiba on Mokushane's appointment.

Reports have emerged that Mokushane was appointed without the proper security clearance. Last week‚ some MPs called for Mothiba to resign as a result. Mothiba admitted to the portfolio committee on police that Mokushane had not been vetted and was being investigated for allegedly appointing his wife as a personal assistant.

Last week Thursday The Times reported how ANC MP Livhuhani Mabija confronted Mothiba about Mokushane's security clearance.

"Here we are stuck: there's no correct certificate. It means that you are untrustworthy. How do we work with you when you sometimes just fumble‚ just day-dreaming in fact? You can't just say 'certificate is there‚ I'll bring‚' and next thing there's nothing‚" Mabija said.

EFF MP Phillip Mhlongo said it was a disgrace that such a thing could happen.

"How do you appoint a person prior to you giving them a security clearance? It's a violation of the act‚" said Mhlongo.