Rights group AfriForum on Tuesday revealed that it was seeking a commission of inquiry into what led to the Knysna fires‚ which resulted in several deaths and numerous houses being destroyed earlier this year.

Speaking at a press conference at the group’s headquarters in Centurion‚ Deputy CEO Ernst Roets said he had written to Western Cape Premier Helen Zille to request the inquiry.

Roets said he had previously spoken to Zille‚ who had expressed the importance of the truth being revealed about the disaster.

AfriForum had commissioned forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow to probe the June fires‚ which ripped through over 300km of land in two weeks.

Klatzow is due to release his report on the investigations on Tuesday.

Last week‚ the Knysna fire chief released a report following his own investigations into the fire.

The report by Clinton Manual stated that the fires were as a result of human activity.

Roets said Klatzow’s report differed from Manual’s report.