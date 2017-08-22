Families mourn Pietermaritzburg minibus crash victims

Nomthandazo Ngcamu had already put on her white and blue Zion church uniform and was ready to board a minibus taxi that was ferrying congregants to a tombstone unveiling ceremony on Sunday morning when her father told her she wouldn't be going.

Her father, pastor Fano Ngcamu, who headed the Inkonyane Zion Church, had taken pity on her as she had arrived in the early hours of the morning from Durban, where she works. Little did she realise his kindness would save her life.

Less than two hours later, Nomthandazo received a chilling call that a minibus taxi carrying people who were wearing the same church uniform as hers had overturned and many of them had died on the spot.

Panicked, she rushed to the scene of the accident just up the road from her home at Msunduzi Bridge near Nagle Dam in KwaXimba, halfway between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.