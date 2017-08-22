Families mourn Pietermaritzburg minibus crash victims
Nomthandazo Ngcamu had already put on her white and blue Zion church uniform and was ready to board a minibus taxi that was ferrying congregants to a tombstone unveiling ceremony on Sunday morning when her father told her she wouldn't be going.
Her father, pastor Fano Ngcamu, who headed the Inkonyane Zion Church, had taken pity on her as she had arrived in the early hours of the morning from Durban, where she works. Little did she realise his kindness would save her life.
Less than two hours later, Nomthandazo received a chilling call that a minibus taxi carrying people who were wearing the same church uniform as hers had overturned and many of them had died on the spot.
Panicked, she rushed to the scene of the accident just up the road from her home at Msunduzi Bridge near Nagle Dam in KwaXimba, halfway between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.
Her worst fears were confirmed. Her 86-year-old father, brother Siyabulela, 38, sisters Zodwa, 55, and Zanele, 54, were among the 20 church members who had been killed.
Nomthandazo, whose name means prayer, recounted the horrific scene of the accident during a service at KwaXimba Community Hall on Monday.
She implored other families who lost their loved ones to resort to prayer.
"I'm the only one who is left to look after the family," she said. Her brother left behind three children, one in matric.
Forty-six-year-old Sibongile Ndlovu broke down during the service. She told The Times that she had lost two aunts, Mhlophe and Thembeka Ndlovu, and a grandchild, Zothani Ndlovu. She is now left with 11 children to care for.
Equally distraught was Dumisani Ndlovu who lost his sister, Thokozani Zondi, 48, his brother's wife, Nokuthula Nonjabulo Ndlovu, 32, and nephew Mbali Ndlovu, 25.
The names of other accident victims have not been released.
Twelve passengers, including the driver, were injured and taken to hospitals in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.
