Flesh crawls in village after muti arrests

A rural village in Escourt, KwaZulu-Natal, is abuzz with allegations of black magic, muti and cannibalism after four men, one of whom is a traditional healer, stand accused of murdering a woman and eating parts of her body.

The group made a brief appearance in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court yesterday charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Their arrests followed the confession of a man who walked into the Estcourt police station at the weekend, declaring to officers that he was tired of eating human flesh.

When officers questioned his outlandish statement, the man produced part of a human leg and a hand.

The man led detectives to a house in Rensburgdrift, where they were confronted with more remains.