Ford's third safety recall after yet another fire threat to Kuga

Ford has issued an urgent safety recall after yet another fire threat to its luxury Kuga SUV.

The recall was announced on Tuesday with hundreds of owners receiving emails urging them to bring in their cars because of fears of insulation material – situated near the vehicle's front seatbelts - catching alight during accidents.

The recall – the third in the past eight months – follows the death of Reshall Jimmy who died when his Kuga caught fire while he was on holiday in the Wilderness in the Western Cape in December 2015.

Since his death‚ 64 other Kugas have caught fire in South Africa‚ two of them within the last two months.

The first two recalls were over faulty coolant systems which Ford said led to the vehicle's cylinder head cracking‚ oil leaking out onto the hot engine and the car then catching fire.

The latest recall notice states: “In the event of an impact which deploys the front seat belt retractor pretensioner there is a possibility that the insulation material on the inner face of lower 'B' pillar trim could be subjected to a concentrated heat source that could ignite the insulation material‚ resulting in fire.