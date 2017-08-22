Heavyweights ready to help the healing at UCT
The University of Cape Town has shortlisted top legal minds‚ politicians and former TRC commissioners to be part of its Institutional Reconciliation and Transformation Commission.
The commission emulates South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission of the 1990s and was brought about by the so-called Shackville protests of February 2016‚ which saw violence and burning of artworks by students.
Notable names on the shortlist‚ from whom five commissioners will be chosen on Thursday‚ include TRC commissioners Dumisa Ntsebeza and Wendy Orr‚ and former Constitutional Court justice Zak Yacoob.
Politicians on the list include former science minister Mosibudi Mangena‚ ex-Western Cape MEC Tasneem Essop and Azapo president Itumeleng Mosala.
UCT council chairman Sipho Pityana said the 18 people on the list “represent an inspiring cross-section of our society and include people who are widely known‚ and their stature and reputations bring credibility to the [commission]”.
The commission will look into Shackville and related protests and make recommendations on the clemencies granted to students.
More broadly‚ the provisional terms of reference will allow the commission to seek submissions on “institutional culture and practices‚ including decolonisation and any that entail unjust discrimination‚ domination or violence‚ including sexual violence”.
