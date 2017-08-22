The University of Cape Town has shortlisted top legal minds‚ politicians and former TRC commissioners to be part of its Institutional Reconciliation and Transformation Commission.

The commission emulates South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission of the 1990s and was brought about by the so-called Shackville protests of February 2016‚ which saw violence and burning of artworks by students.

Notable names on the shortlist‚ from whom five commissioners will be chosen on Thursday‚ include TRC commissioners Dumisa Ntsebeza and Wendy Orr‚ and former Constitutional Court justice Zak Yacoob.