Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has demanded that the KwaZulu-Natal education department achieve an 80% pass rate in this year's matric exams - and then to honour his 70th birthday next year‚ a 100% pass rate.

Zwelithini was addressing more than 700 principals from the Zululand and Amajuba districts in Ulundi on Tuesday in his capacity as patron of education in the province.

His new-found status as patron was a result of a meeting he had with KZN education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane earlier this year‚ during which he was presented with a full report about the province's Matric results.

The department has set itself a target of a 76% matric pass rate for this year.

But Zwelithini said there was no reason why the department could not achieve 80%.

"Then next year you can achieve 100% when I turn 70. This can happen we improve certain subjects. The ball is in your court‚" he said.

The king‚ who slaughtered two cows for the principals‚ implored them to be jealous of education‚ which he described as the "light for the nation".