KwaZulu-Natal mayor's house torched

22 August 2017
The mayor of the Mpofana Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands is lucky to be alive after he and his family were attacked at their house on Tuesday morning.

According to the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs‚ the mayor‚ Xolani Duma‚ was at home when his house was torched. He and his family were treated for smoke inhalation.

"The assailants reportedly stormed Duma's home in the early hours of the morning while he was asleep inside with his family‚ including a one-year old child. Tyres were burnt in front of the house and the occupants struggled to get out as smoke was coming inside‚" said spokesperson Lennox Mabaso.

This is the latest in a string of attacks on elected officials in KwaZulu-Natal‚ some of which have resulted in deaths.

"We condemn this act of cowardice directed at an elected public representative in the strongest language and we urge the law enforcement agencies to investigate this incident without delay‚" said KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs‚ Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

The reasons for the attack are not yet known.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that a burning tyre was found in front of the house's front door and that the door was burnt. A window was also broken when a brick was thrown through it.

"A case of malicious damage to property was opened at Mooi River police station for investigation. No arrest has been made‚" said Zwane.

