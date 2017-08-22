Lesufi visits Braamfischer Primary after parents' protest

“There is a serious dispute over the land in which the school was built and because of delays caused by this the department is unable to demolish it and renovate the school.

“It is also build in a small area‚ so instead the department took the money meant to renovate and went to build other schools in the community‚” Lesufi said.

The MEC said that though Braamfischer Primary School was the first to be established in that community‚ the department has since built four other schools there.

“Pupils have apparently been learning in mobile classrooms for the past seven years‚” EWN reported on Monday.