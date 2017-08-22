South Africa

Lesufi visits Braamfischer Primary after parents' protest

22 August 2017 - 15:00 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Panyaza Lesufi. File photo
Panyaza Lesufi. File photo
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Braamfischer Primary School in Roodepoort‚ Johannesburg‚ after parents disrupted learning with protest since Monday.

“The people who interrupt classes are selfish. My principle is simple; I meet people who take educations serious. I was informed that parents disrupted classes over demands of a proper school building‚” Lesufi said.

According to the MEC‚ the department cannot demolish and renovate the school because of a land dispute that is delaying the process.

“There is a serious dispute over the land in which the school was built and because of delays caused by this the department is unable to demolish it and renovate the school.

“It is also build in a small area‚ so instead the department took the money meant to renovate and went to build other schools in the community‚” Lesufi said.

The MEC said that though Braamfischer Primary School was the first to be established in that community‚ the department has since built four other schools there.

“Pupils have apparently been learning in mobile classrooms for the past seven years‚” EWN reported on Monday.

Lesufi will meet with the school governing body of the primary on Wednesday to discuss the issues and come to a resolution.

One woman pleaded with the MEC to visit the school as they feared parents and learners on strike might burn Moses Kotane Primary School in the area.

 

