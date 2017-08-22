Modest Soweto home base of Manyi's new R450m media empire

Lodidox appears to be a shelf company. It was inactive from its establishment in 2012 until Manyi became its sole director in June.

The Times visited the house in a residential area of Soweto.

It has a single garage and is tightly wedged between two other properties.

Lobby Manyi, who lives there, knew nothing of a business being run from the premises and had not heard of Lodidox. He said Mzwanele Manyi was his uncle and did not live there, but had an office on the property.

Occasionally, he said, activities of "The Decolonisation Foundation" took place there.

But inside the house there was a fancy reception area with gleaming tiles, a reception counter and a phone.

His friends said they were "just hanging" outside with Lobby and were not involved in a business.

The accounts of The New Age and ANN7 are to be closed by their bank at the end of the month. Analysts say the transaction with Manyi, a well-known Gupta ally, might be subjected to banking compliance scrutiny.