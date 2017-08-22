Despite a general decline in poverty‚ one out of every two South Africans was poor in 2015.

Compared to 2006‚ when two out of every three South Africans were poor‚ it’s an improvement but the figures remain staggering.

Speaking in Pretoria on Tuesday at the release of the Poverty Trends in SA between 2006 and 2015 report‚ statistician general Pali Lehohla said: “We have to look at how South Africa has moved in terms of reducing poverty and the interventions the government has taken.”

He explained that 17 million social grants are handed out to tackle the poverty epidemic.

The number of South Africans living in poverty declined between 2006 and 2011 from 66.6% (31.6 million people) to 53.2% (27.3 million people). This figure‚ however‚ increased to 55.5% (30.4 million) in 2015.