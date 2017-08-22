Three suspects have been detained in a raid on a Johannesburg internet café that is alleged to have been printing fake vehicle licence disks.

The raid was carried out on Tuesday by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) together with other law enforcement agencies.

“The raid was part of an ongoing efforts to address corruption and reduce the number of unroadworthy vehicles dispatched on our roads as the result of unlawful operations and ultimately improve safety on the roads‚” the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

During the joint operation dubbed ‘DOMINO’ and conducted by NTACU‚ the South African Police Service and Gauteng Traffic Compliance unit in central Johannesburg‚ computers and printers allegedly used to produce illegal licence disks for unroadworthy vehicles that would not be passed at a traffic licensing department were confiscated‚ RTMC said.

“The authorities also seized in the premises fake bank statements and pay slips that are suspected to be used to access credit illegally‚” it added.

“The RTMC is working tirelessly to get rid of unroadworthy vehicles that continue to kill innocent road users.

“We urge all engaged in the distribution of fake licence disks to submit and cooperate with the law enforcement authorities‚” RTMC said.