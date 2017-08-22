Uber driver blames company for acid attack

Uber driver Kgomotso Tiro says company management is to blame for a passenger hurling acid at his face.

The 34-year-old was attacked on August 6 in Northcliff‚ Johannesburg‚ while transporting a client who had requested Uber cash trip services.

Tiro said drivers had informed Uber that the cash system exposes them to criminal elements. The cellphone-based app formerly operated exclusively by means of electronic payments.

“I am angry at Uber and the way it continues to conduct its business‚” Tiro said. “Many drivers have complained about the cash trip system before I was attacked but Uber has done nothing to improve the safety of drivers. I nearly lost my life. They never even came to see me in hospital.”