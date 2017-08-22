Sustained tensions surrounding shack evictions and protest action in Cato Manor boiled over on Tuesday when private security‚ riot police and shack dwellers clashed.

A group of about 200 protesters have overpowered private security on Wiggins Road‚ which flanks a patch of land occupied by shack dwellers.

Riot police were deployed to the scene after sporadic gunfire erupted as private security guards beat a retreat from the mob.

The clash comes after the eThekwini Municipality demolished shacks that had been erected in recent days as part of an illegal land invasion in the area.

Abahlali baseMjondolo shack dweller’s movement said that forceful evictions had begun at the weekend‚ despite the existence of a Durban High Court interdict preventing the eThekweni Municipality from demolishing‚ burning‚ removing or otherwise destroying and disposing of housing structures.