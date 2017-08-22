South Africa

WATCH | Protesters clash with private security over Durban land invasion

22 August 2017 - 14:38 By Jeff Wicks

What initially started out as a tense stand-off soon became a full clash. A TimesLIVE reporter on the scene said that the residents realised they had the force of numbers and rushed private security personnel who were stationed on Wiggins Road. Police were on the scene‚ but seemingly not in an anti-riot capacity.

The clash comes after the eThekwini Municipality demolished shacks that had been erected in recent days as part of an illegal land invasion in the area.

This is a developing story.

