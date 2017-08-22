One of the positive spinoffs of the #FeesMustFall movement is an app to help when you're in a pickle with the law.

Inspired by the arrests that came with the countrywide protests‚ two university students Jed da Silva and Michael de la Hunt - have developed LegalMate.

Hunt‚ a second-year law student at Wits‚ told TimesLIVE that the app runs offline and can be downloaded for both iOS and Android.

“It’s a free app that gives you basic legal information . It shows you your rights in different situations where you encounter police officials or the law‚” he said.

Hunt said the app offered different categories of legal information such as contesting speeding fines‚ roadblocks‚ searches‚ laying a claim or reporting a crime.