Normality has been restored at the Richards Bay Secondary School‚ where a violent gang clash erupted last week.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department said investigations into the clash - which was captured in two cellphone videos and went viral - was being investigated.

Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane said on Monday that gangster-like behaviour would not be tolerated at the school.

Last week‚ pupils attacked each other in a knife fight. The jarring video showed pupils attacking each other as mobs of screaming children crowded around. It was speculated at the time that guns could have been used.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said on Wednesday that Dlungwane had appointed a tribunal to probe issues at the school.

“The tribunal is now hard at work with their investigation but for now everything has reverted back to normal at the school. Teaching and learning is continuing unhindered‚” he said.