In a shocking twist on Tuesday‚ a jailhouse snitch implicated murdered teacher Jayde Panayiotou’s husband‚ Christopher‚ in another high-profile criminal case.

The surprise turn of events emerged in the Port Elizabeth High Court in the trial of two German nationals accused of murdering German businessman Claus Schroeder.

Panayiotou‚ who is accused of hiring hitmen to kill Jayde in April 2015‚ was named in connection with the photocopying of fraudulent documents for Jens Leunberg.

The “snitch”‚ convicted fraudster Mark Nielson‚ 50‚ told the court how Panayiotou‚ 30‚ allegedly helped Leunberg as he set out to forge the signature of the man he is accused of killing.

Leunberg‚ 37‚ and his then common law wife‚ Kristina Adler‚ 39‚ are accused of murdering Schroeder in August 2009.

It is alleged that when Schroeder discovered the couple had tried to defraud him through the sale of his Thornhill farm‚ they killed him and disposed of his body in such a way that it was never found.

