South Africa

Christopher Panayiotou implicated in another crime

23 August 2017 - 11:40 By Kathryn Kimberley
Christopher Panayiotou with his lawyer Advocate Terry Price and his family at the Port Elizabeth Magistrates' Court on June 4, 2015 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Christopher Panayiotou with his lawyer Advocate Terry Price and his family at the Port Elizabeth Magistrates' Court on June 4, 2015 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images / The Herald / Eugene Coetzee

In a shocking twist on Tuesday‚ a jailhouse snitch implicated murdered teacher Jayde Panayiotou’s husband‚ Christopher‚ in another high-profile criminal case.

The surprise turn of events emerged in the Port Elizabeth High Court in the trial of two German nationals accused of murdering German businessman Claus Schroeder.

Panayiotou‚ who is accused of hiring hitmen to kill Jayde in April 2015‚ was named in connection with the photocopying of fraudulent documents for Jens Leunberg.

The “snitch”‚ convicted fraudster Mark Nielson‚ 50‚ told the court how Panayiotou‚ 30‚ allegedly helped Leunberg as he set out to forge the signature of the man he is accused of killing.

Leunberg‚ 37‚ and his then common law wife‚ Kristina Adler‚ 39‚ are accused of murdering Schroeder in August 2009.

It is alleged that when Schroeder discovered the couple had tried to defraud him through the sale of his Thornhill farm‚ they killed him and disposed of his body in such a way that it was never found.

The Herald 

READ MORE

Panayiotou 'hit money' forfeited to the state

The money Port Elizabeth murder accused Christopher Panayiotou allegedly paid to take out a hit on his wife has been finally forfeited to the state.
News
7 days ago

Court dismisses application to acquit two of accused in Panayiotou murder trial

An application to have two of the men accused of conspiring to kill Jayde Panayiotou acquitted at the close of the state’s case was dismissed by ...
News
1 month ago

Cellphone evidence too weak to convict Panayiotou 'co-conspirators' - defence

A lawyer for two of the men accused of conspiring to kill Jayde Panayiotou believes there is not enough evidence before court to convict his clients ...
News
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Major cuts in health budget South Africa
  2. Uber driver still haunted by acid attack South Africa
  3. Men who forced hijacked motorists down mine shaft to be sentenced South Africa
  4. Uber driver killed‚ dumped in field near Daveyton South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

‘He laughed while I was on fire’: Uber assault victim relives attack
Protesters overpower security officials
X