De Lille welcomes R21m disaster grant for drought-hit Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has received a boost for its for its drought-fighting strategy with a R20.8-million disaster relief grant.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said the money from the Department of Cooperative Governance via the National Disaster Management Centre would be used to “respond to the immediate needs of the drought disaster that has occurred and to alleviate the immediate consequences”.

Premier Helen Zille has declared the Western Cape a disaster area due to the drought‚ which is the worst in well over a century.