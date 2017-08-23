Gabriella Engels and Afriforum bring court application against Grace Mugabe

AfriForum on Wednesday filed a review application at the Pretoria High Court asking the court to set aside a decision by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to grant diplomatic immunity to the Zimbabwean president’s wife‚ Grace Mugabe.

Gabriella Engels‚ who was allegedly assaulted by the Zimbabwean first lady in a hotel room in Johannesburg‚ and whom AfriForum is assisting in the matter‚ argued in a statement to the court that the minister misinterpreted Section 7(2) of the Diplomatic Immunity and Privileges Act and she did not have the power to grant immunity to Grace Mugabe.