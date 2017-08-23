South Africa

Joburg police hunt for 20 escaped prisoners

23 August 2017 - 13:21 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Twenty trial awaiting prisoners escaped while being transported to the Johannesburg prison on Tuesday. File photo.
Twenty trial awaiting prisoners escaped while being transported to the Johannesburg prison on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Muntu Vilakazi

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for 20 trial awaiting prisoners who escaped while being transported to the Johannesburg prison‚ known as Sun City.

The prisoners were beings transported from the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement by Colonel Lungelo Dlamini‚ provincial spokesperson it was reported that one of the prisoners was already sentenced to 17 years imprisonment after he was convicted for an armed robbery.

“The prisoners escaped after a truck was ambushed at Pat Mbatha Road near South Gate train station by a group of men armed with rifles. A truck door lock was broken before the prisoners escaped.

“They were awaiting trial prisoners charged with various crimes including armed robbery‚ housebreaking and theft and possession of drugs. Police officers were not injured‚” Dlamini said.

Further details of the prisoners will be released at a later stage as the investigation is continuing. Police are also appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects who ambushed the truck and the whereabouts of the prisoners to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 at all hours.

READ MORE:

Krejcir moved to high-security jail after audacious escape plot uncovered

Gangster unhappy with Kokstad move, but evidence shows he was planning yet another escape
News
1 month ago

Rental agent fails to escape jail after second theft

A previous conviction for theft and a suspended sentence accompanying it did not seem to deter Martha Broodryk from committing a similar offence.The ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Major cuts in health budget South Africa
  2. Uber driver still haunted by acid attack South Africa
  3. Men who forced hijacked motorists down mine shaft to be sentenced South Africa
  4. Uber driver killed‚ dumped in field near Daveyton South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

‘He laughed while I was on fire’: Uber assault victim relives attack
Protesters overpower security officials
X