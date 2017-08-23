Joburg police hunt for 20 escaped prisoners

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for 20 trial awaiting prisoners who escaped while being transported to the Johannesburg prison‚ known as Sun City.

The prisoners were beings transported from the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement by Colonel Lungelo Dlamini‚ provincial spokesperson it was reported that one of the prisoners was already sentenced to 17 years imprisonment after he was convicted for an armed robbery.

“The prisoners escaped after a truck was ambushed at Pat Mbatha Road near South Gate train station by a group of men armed with rifles. A truck door lock was broken before the prisoners escaped.

“They were awaiting trial prisoners charged with various crimes including armed robbery‚ housebreaking and theft and possession of drugs. Police officers were not injured‚” Dlamini said.

Further details of the prisoners will be released at a later stage as the investigation is continuing. Police are also appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects who ambushed the truck and the whereabouts of the prisoners to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 at all hours.