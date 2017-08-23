Man who crashed into jumping castle once drank crate of beer but didn’t cause one accident, says mom

Two women's friendship had lasted for many years but it all came to an end on Women's Day.

Dianne Ely cannot stand the sight of her friend's son anymore. He was allegedly the man who crashed into a jumping castle she had hired for her daughter Farrah's third birthday.

Farrah and five other children were flung into the air. She broke her arm‚ four others are still recovering from serious injuries and one little girl died.

The man allegedly fled the scene - but lives just metres away from the Ely family in Delft. No arrests have been made and Dianne and her husband‚ Marchelino‚ insist that they have been let down by the criminal justice system.

Every time they see him or his family they are reminded of the horror.