Man who crashed into jumping castle once drank crate of beer but didn’t cause one accident, says mom
Two women's friendship had lasted for many years but it all came to an end on Women's Day.
Dianne Ely cannot stand the sight of her friend's son anymore. He was allegedly the man who crashed into a jumping castle she had hired for her daughter Farrah's third birthday.
Farrah and five other children were flung into the air. She broke her arm‚ four others are still recovering from serious injuries and one little girl died.
The man allegedly fled the scene - but lives just metres away from the Ely family in Delft. No arrests have been made and Dianne and her husband‚ Marchelino‚ insist that they have been let down by the criminal justice system.
Every time they see him or his family they are reminded of the horror.
“I feel so guilty over what happened because my friend..lost her youngest child. If I had not organised the party‚ her daughter would be alive today‚” said a tearful Dianne.
“I am so thankful that they aren’t blaming me because I do blame myself”.
Community members took matters into their own hands and broke all the windows of his other car.
After her daughter was discharged‚ Dianne went to the driver’s house to speak to his mother. She said they had been friends for many years.
“When I came there I told him that I wasn’t there to see him‚ that I wanted to see his mother but he asked me what we are going to do with regards to his broken windscreen and smashed windows. I was so shocked that he would even ask something like this. Has no remorse for what he did. He said that he wanted to sue for damages. I told him that he should proceed‚ let us see what will come of his lawsuit.”
Since the accident‚ Farrah struggles to sleep at night. Her father‚ Michael‚ said: “I don’t have faith that the police will see this case through. The worst part is that we know this guy. We see him every day walking around as if nothing happened.”
Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “At this stage no arrests have been made. The matter is still under investigation and the investigating official is still awaiting the post mortem. A case of culpable homicide was opened for further investigation and the docket will be sent to court for decision.”
Meanwhile the mother of the driver admits that he crashed into the jumping castle‚ but insists he is responsible behind the wheel.
“He once drove to Klapmuts after he drank a crate of beer. He did not cause one accident” she said.
“I fear that the police will knock on our door any day now and lock him up for a long time. But I trust what must happen will happen.”
Since the incident she said he keeps to himself and it is clear that the incident "is eating away at him''.
She said when she heard the crash she ran to the scene immediately.
"When I got there I asked: 'My son‚ what did you do? After that I can't remember much‚ I think I went into shock.''
