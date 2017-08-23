Millions in SA are starving

Meet the face of poverty in South Africa - a black African girl living in a rural settlement in the Eastern Cape with no formal education.

This is according to a Stats SA report measuring poverty trends between 2006 and 2015. The report, released on Tuesday, showed that in 2015 a quarter of the population, 13.8million people, were living in extreme poverty and below the food poverty line of R17.48 per person a day.

This is the amount needed to afford a person's minimum energy requirements, but not including nutrition.

More than half the population, about 30.4-million people, were found to be living below the upper-bound poverty line, which is made up of people who can buy adequate levels of food and non-food items but are still considered poor.

Poverty decreased between 2006 and 2011 but then increased again. This was when the financial health of households declined under the weight of economic pressure. More households and individuals went into poverty.