Missing Cape Town teen found unharmed
23 August 2017 - 10:30
A 13-year-old girl who went missing on Friday was found last night‚ Cape Town police said on Wednesday.
"Missing child was found unharmed last night at 22:35 in Bishop Lavis. She is back with her family‚" the SAPS said in a statement. No further details were provided.
The Brackenfell teen had gone on a sleepover at a friend’s house in Table View on Friday‚ 18 August 2017‚ but did not return home. Her father reported her as missing on Monday‚ 21 August 2017.
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP