A 13-year-old girl who went missing on Friday was found last night‚ Cape Town police said on Wednesday.

"Missing child was found unharmed last night at 22:35 in Bishop Lavis. She is back with her family‚" the SAPS said in a statement. No further details were provided.

The Brackenfell teen had gone on a sleepover at a friend’s house in Table View on Friday‚ 18 August 2017‚ but did not return home. Her father reported her as missing on Monday‚ 21 August 2017.