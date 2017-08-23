South Africa

Missing Cape Town teen found unharmed

23 August 2017 - 10:30 By Staff Reporter
SAPS vehicle. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A 13-year-old girl who went missing on Friday was found last night‚ Cape Town police said on Wednesday.

"Missing child was found unharmed last night at 22:35 in Bishop Lavis. She is back with her family‚" the SAPS said in a statement. No further details were provided.

The Brackenfell teen had gone on a sleepover at a friend’s house in Table View on Friday‚ 18 August 2017‚ but did not return home. Her father reported her as missing on Monday‚ 21 August 2017.

