“We once had almost 500 hundred active members‚ but most of them have left‚” Obusitse says.

When out on patrols with Operation Wanya Tsotsi in July‚ there were never more than 20 members present; sometimes there are fewer than ten. But Obusitse insists that ebbs and flows in membership are normal‚ and that numbers always take a dip in the winter months‚ when crime is also lower.

Nevertheless‚ it’s clear that the demand for Operation Wanya Tsotsi’s assistance is growing as Galeshewe‚ like many townships across South Africa‚ continues to expand at a rapid rate.

At the end of July‚ Wanya Tsotsi was called to attend a community meeting in a new temporary relocation settlement on the outskirts of Galeshewe‚ where tin shacks are still being noisily erected as Obusitse addresses an expectant crowd of a few hundred local residents.

A few days earlier‚ local community members told journalists from the Diamond Fields Advertiser that they were being targeted by groups of criminals‚ and that if they caught any of the perpetrators‚ they were going to burn them alive. With the community claiming they have lost faith in the police and their local ward councillor‚ Obusitse has been asked to intervene.

With the ward councillor standing sheepishly beside him‚ Obusitse placates the crowd‚ then tells them that they must come together and stand up to crime as a community in a constructive way. A young man walks off to his shack and returns with a sjambok gripped tightly in his right hand.

At the end of the community meeting‚ while the residents seem buoyed and are no longer baying for blood‚ Obusitse looks tired‚ and admits that between his job‚ his family and his commitments to Operation Wanya Tsotsi he is feeling stretched.

“But if I give up‚ there will be no hope‚” he confesses.

“I can never have the feeling that I’m fighting a losing battle‚ because this is a battle that has given hope to our communities. We are not here because we want to be heroes. The main objective is to see that our communities are safe. That’s all. Then we can go home and sleep.”

- GroundUp