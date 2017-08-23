Limpopo police have arrested a 32-year-old self-proclaimed prophet outside Tzaneen for allegedly raping four girls between the ages of 12 and 16.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the SAPS Family Violence and Child Protection Unit and the Sexual Offences Unit from Tzaneen carried out the arrest.

"Allegations are that this pastor raped all these victims inside the church on different dates after he invited them one by one to the church for prayer and while busy praying‚ he will then attack the victim and rape her‚" Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said the man was arrested after one of the girls accused the pastor of rape.

"I can't tell you more about that. It will form part of evidence‚" he said.

Ngoepe said the suspect will appear before the Lenyenye Magistrate's Court soon on four charges of rape.

"The police investigations are still continuing‚" he said.