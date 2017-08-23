A fifth man believed to be involved in a bizarre cannibalism scandal in Estcourt‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ has been arrested.

TimesLIVE understands that the suspect was arrested by the Provincial Occult Related Crime Unit. The 32-year-old was arrested on Tuesday night in the Loskop area outside the KZN Midlands town. The unit is leading the investigation on the instruction of the SAPS provincial head office.

This latest arrest comes after four men appeared in court this week in connection charges with a human-flesh-for-muti saga. He was charged on Wednesday morning‚ and will likely appear with the previously arrested four in court on Monday.

KZN police spokesman Col Thulani Zwane said the matter was sensitive‚ but confirmed the arrest.

Hundreds of people have reportedly come forward with knowledge of community members eating human flesh. Among those arrested is a 32-year-old inyanga (traditional healer).