Rescuers free entangled whale off Cape coast

Rescuers have successfully freed a Southern Right Whale who found itself ensnared off the Cape coast.

The whale was spotted by onlookers in Clovelly‚ between Fish Hoek and Kalk Bay‚ slapping its tail in an attempt to free itself of a rope on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority following reports from concerned onlookers.

“The NSRI Simonstown sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski II launched immediately‚ carrying South African Whale Disentanglement Network (SAWDN) cutting equipment‚ with the intention to respond to the scene to recce the situation‚” said NSRI Simonstown station commander Darren Zimmerman.

Another two NSRI sea rescue craft‚ the Spirit of Safmarine III and the IL Battello‚ were then launched with additional crew‚ including members of the SAWDN.