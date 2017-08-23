The City of Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay are the most violent metros in the country‚ based on murder rates‚ but the former has the highest rate of crime detected through police work.

These are some of the facts contained in the State of Urban Safety Report in South Africa released on Wednesday.

The report was compiled by members of the Urban Safety Reference Group (USRG) hosted by the South African Cities Network (SACN) with the support of the GIZ-Inclusive Violence and Crime Prevention (VCP) Programme.

It is an update of the state of crime and violence in South Africa’s major cities‚ and a review of knowledge generation and sharing among city safety practitioners over the past year.

It covered nine large‚ urban municipalities over an 11-year-period of 2005/06 to 2015/16‚ using data from government departments‚ Statistics SA and other organisations.