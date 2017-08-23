South Africa

Taxi driver attack accused to remain in custody while details verified

23 August 2017 - 16:55 By Bafana Nzimande
A 43-year-old man accused of attacking a Johannesburg taxi driver with acid will remain in awaiting-trial cells as the court verifies his details.

Derik Du Plessis briefly appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates's Court on Wednesday.

The accused faces charges of attempted murder and robbery.

He was arrested in Florida on August 15 after he allegedly attacked a meter taxi driver with acid.

Du Plessis was being transported from Braamfontein to Florida when the incident occurred.

He is expected to return to the same court on August 28.

Du Plessis' arrest comes in the wake of a series of attacks on Johannesburg public transport operators‚ more especially those not associated with big taxi associations.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the accused cannot be linked with other cases.

"The matter is in court‚ all legal steps will be taken to ensure that the accused gets a fair trial.

"At this moment the suspect has been profiled and faces the two charges brought against him.

"If there are additional charges‚ the court will be informed by the results of evidence brought to court‚" said Dlamini.

The meter taxi driver involved in Du Plessis' case was admitted to hospital with burn wounds on the face‚ arm and chest.

Du Plessis is represented by a state lawyer in the matter.

He will be kept at the Krugersdorp prison until the case returns to court.

