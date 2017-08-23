Two men were arrested on Tuesday evening in Cape Town in a R10-million abalone bust.

Community members tipped off police about a poaching operation and officers who raided a house in Blackheath found 32,000 abalone being processed.

“The men‚ aged 24 and 31 years‚ were arrested and once charged the suspects will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates' court on [Friday]‚” said police spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

A source at the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry‚ and Fisheries said the abalone were being dried at the “illegal fish-processing establishment” to make them easier to ship to eastern Asia. Once the abalone arrives at their destination they are rehydrated in fresh water for eight hours.

The source said poaching in the Western Cape is so rampant that between 800 and 1‚000 divers harvest abalone between the coastal communities of Rooi-Els and Die Dam every day.