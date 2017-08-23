Uber driver killed‚ dumped in field near Daveyton

As one man was scheduled to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly hurling acid at an Uber driver‚ another driver has been shot dead.

The driver was reportedly killed on Monday night at the Etwatwa off-ramp in Benoni.

Etwatwa police said they were aware of the case but the investigation was being handled by the Daveyton police.

An SMS circulating on a WhatsAPP group used by a group of Uber drivers revealed that the victim’s body was found dumped near the N12 highway while a tracking device traced his vehicle to the Chris Hani informal settlement a few minutes away.

An email from Uber management sent to the drivers on Tuesday read: “Last night a driver-partner was killed in what appears to be an attempted hijacking. We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of this very tragic news.