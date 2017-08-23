Unlicensed teen arrested with 'coffin on wheels'

An unlicensed teenage driver was arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay shortly after committing a traffic violation on Wednesday morning – right in front of metro police chief Yolande Faro.

The incident happened less than 1km from the metro police headquarters in South End just after 8am.

The 17-year-old was driving an unroadworthy Toyota Siyaya taxi. Faro arrested him on the spot.

Faro was surprised by the driver’s callousness when he disregarded a directional arrow and road markings‚ even though their vehicles were close together and he could see she was in full uniform.

“The surprise wore off very quickly though. I also noticed that the driver was very young and that his vehicle was in a rundown condition and pulled him over at the corner of Walmer Boulevard [between Humewood and Mitchell Street]‚” she said.

The taxi did not have a front number plate‚ door handles or interior panels.

“It is essentially a coffin on wheels‚” Faro said.