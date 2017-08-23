US embassy 'called for help' as Grace Mugabe unleashed her wrath

The US embassy called for help as Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe went on a rampage at a luxury hotel in Joburg, a security report claims.

Mugabe's violent attack on guests and staff at the Capital 20 West in Sandton caused a diplomatic crisis - and outrage in South Africa - but she was granted diplomatic immunity and allowed to leave the country without being prosecuted.

The Times has seen an official report on the incident, compiled by Aragon Security, whose officers responded last Sunday.

It reveals the scale of the rampage, directed at her sons, their friends and guests, and how hotel staff, security, armed response, police and a security company task team were summoned to deal with the chaos.

Photographs of the hotel rooms, accompanying the security report, show blood stains on bed linen, blood on floor tiles, a cupboard door ripped off its hinges, a broken chair, damaged door, bottles, drinking glasses, bedding and a plate of food on a table.