Bell Pottinger‚ the controversial international public relations firm linked to the Gupta family‚ has been found to have breached the codes of the UK-based Public Relations and Communications Association.

But‚ while the firm has been found to have contravened at least one of the association's codes‚ it is still not known what action‚ if any‚ will be taken against the company.

The association‚ according to the website PRWeek‚ will release its findings and rulings on September 4.

The Democratic Alliance had taken Bell Pottinger to the association and the Chartered Institute of Public Relations over allegations that the firm was guilty of inciting racial hatred in South Africa.

Bell Pottinger is a member of both organisations which have strict codes of governance.

The DA has alleged that the PR firm worked for the Guptas and devised a strategy of protest against "white monopoly capital" to allegedly divert attention away from criticism of the Gupta family's activities and that such action violated the two organisations code of conduct.