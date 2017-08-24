Case against prophet who allegedly raped girls postponed

A case against a Limpopo prophet who is facing five rape charges and one of sexual assault was postponed by the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The 32-year-old church leader from Burgersdorp outside Tzaneen was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking girls aged between 14 and 17 years who were also ushers at his church.

As he walked into the courtroom the pastor covered his face with a brown jacket to avoid cameras during his brief appearance.

The courtroom was filled to capacity with angry residents and church members who had come to show support for their pastor.

The presiding magistrate informed him that his next court appearance would be on August 29 for a formal bail application after explaining the charges to him.

According to police reports the man raped the girls inside the church after inviting them for a prayer meeting. The incidents apparently happened on separate dates inside a prayer room on the church grounds.

Two mothers whose daughters were allegedly attacked by the pastor told SowetanLIVE in a previous interview that he threatened their children into keeping the incident a secret.

