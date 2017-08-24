South Africa

Case against prophet who allegedly raped girls postponed

24 August 2017 - 15:06 By Zoë Mahopo
The mother of one of four teenagers allegedly raped by a pastor in Burgersdorp crying outside Lenyenye Magistrate Court in Limpopo.
The mother of one of four teenagers allegedly raped by a pastor in Burgersdorp crying outside Lenyenye Magistrate Court in Limpopo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

A case against a Limpopo prophet who is facing five rape charges and one of sexual assault was postponed by the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The 32-year-old church leader from Burgersdorp outside Tzaneen was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking girls aged between 14 and 17 years who were also ushers at his church.

As he walked into the courtroom the pastor covered his face with a brown jacket to avoid cameras during his brief appearance.

The courtroom was filled to capacity with angry residents and church members who had come to show support for their pastor.

The presiding magistrate informed him that his next court appearance would be on August 29 for a formal bail application after explaining the charges to him.

According to police reports the man raped the girls inside the church after inviting them for a prayer meeting. The incidents apparently happened on separate dates inside a prayer room on the church grounds.

Two mothers whose daughters were allegedly attacked by the pastor told SowetanLIVE in a previous interview that he threatened their children into keeping the incident a secret.

- SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Police arrest 'prophet' for allegedly raping four girls

Limpopo police have arrested a 32-year-old self-proclaimed prophet outside Tzaneen for allegedly raping four girls between the ages of 12 and 16.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Shootout forces Sophiatown Magistrate court staff to flee South Africa
  2. Experienced administrator parachuted in to fix KZN health South Africa
  3. Bell Pottinger guilty of breaching association’s codes with ‘white monopoly ... South Africa
  4. House catches fire after electricity reconnected South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

[WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE] Mayweather and McGregor trade barbs at final presser
The state’s side of the story: 10 points from the case against Henri van Breda
X