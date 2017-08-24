'He put my head in the coals' - a tale of women abuse in Cape Town

Lavender Hill resident Sheila Jacobs was assaulted by her son for 15 years.

It was difficult to put him in jail‚ she said. No one in her family knew‚ so she felt very alone.

“I nearly stabbed him to death‚” said Jacobs‚ as she recalled the day she decided to call the police to arrest her son.

“It was very difficult because he wasn’t a drug addict and he wasn’t a drinker‚” said Jacobs.

Jacobs was speaking at an event hosted by New World Foundation (NWF) and Alternative Information and Development Centre (AIDC) on 22 August in Observatory‚ where seven Lavender Hill women read from a book in which they described their experience of abuse and violence in their community.